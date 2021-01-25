KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.98. 75,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,347. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

