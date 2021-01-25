KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.66% of Planet Fitness worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

PLNT traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $77.09. 52,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

