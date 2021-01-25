Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.45.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $217.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $273,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.