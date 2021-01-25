Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 130,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.