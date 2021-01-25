Keep Network Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $148.64 million and $3.77 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,682,441 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

