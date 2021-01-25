Keep3rV1 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $317.63 or 0.00956110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00128041 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00274227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

