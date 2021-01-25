Keep4r (KP4R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $101,021.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $10.82 or 0.00034038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $806,050.80 and approximately $101,021.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00129480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

