KeeperDAO Price Tops $377.60 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $377.60 or 0.01106655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

