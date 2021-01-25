Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading 33.2% Higher

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) traded up 33.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 8,313,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 1,487,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

