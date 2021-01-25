Kemacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $17,385.71 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $17,385.71 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

