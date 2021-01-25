Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

