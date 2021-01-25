Kennametal (KMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

