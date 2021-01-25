Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €175.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €176.20 ($207.29).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

