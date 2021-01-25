Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 26,229 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 156,329 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.