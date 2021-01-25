Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 84,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $185.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

