Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 427.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $10,751,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

