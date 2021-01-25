Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6,456.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina stock opened at $406.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $408.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.