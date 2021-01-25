Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $152.53 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.