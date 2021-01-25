Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20,436.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

