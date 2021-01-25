Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 44,796 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 46,181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.