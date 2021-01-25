Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 154,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBK stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.