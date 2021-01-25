KeyCorp Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $180.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

