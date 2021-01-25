KeyCorp Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $38.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

