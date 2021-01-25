KeyCorp Comments on Fastenal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

