KeyCorp Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $76.00 on Monday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.