Kilroy Realty (KRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.