Kimco Realty Corp Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

KIM opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

