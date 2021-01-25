Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Kin has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and $621,972.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

