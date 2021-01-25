Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.