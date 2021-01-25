Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0824 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $104,431.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

