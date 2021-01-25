Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $86.66.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kirby by 586.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 718.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.