KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

