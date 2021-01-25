Klever Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,403.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $56,403.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,319,021,285 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

