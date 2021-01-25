Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 128,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

About Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

