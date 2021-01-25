Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Knekted has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $18,259.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

