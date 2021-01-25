Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $73.15 million and $3.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00275095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00107455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,822,300 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

