Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kontoor Brands also posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.39. 4,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

