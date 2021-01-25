Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

