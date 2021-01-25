Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 79.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 79.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 7,580,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 656,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

