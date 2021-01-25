Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 112,403 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 795.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,867,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,261,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,589,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

