Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 1,701 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $136.52 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

