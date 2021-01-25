Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $206.14 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

