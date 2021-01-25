Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for 1.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

GXC stock opened at $146.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $146.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

