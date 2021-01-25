Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

