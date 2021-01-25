Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

