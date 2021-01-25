Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 4,105 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $105.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.