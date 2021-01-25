Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 9,602 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.26% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,107,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,916,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,294,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.