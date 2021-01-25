Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 898,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. ICL Group accounts for 1.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.07% of ICL Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ICL opened at $5.42 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

