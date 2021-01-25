Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $76.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

