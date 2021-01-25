Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 105,535 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. Farfetch comprises about 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $276,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

FTCH stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

